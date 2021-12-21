DuBOIS — A DuBois man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township Sunday night, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
Michael Edward Weary, 54, died in the crash, Shaffer-Snyder said.
According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at the intersection of Carson Hill Road and Hemlock Road in Brady Township at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 19. State police indicated the crash involved a fatality in the report, but did not provide any information on the victim, who Shaffer-Snyder identified as Weary.
State police said a 2005 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Carson Hill Road when it crossed over the center line and across the westbound lane. The vehicle continued to travel east across the roadway before hitting brush and then a large tree on the east side of Hemlock Road.
State police were assisted by Brady Township Fire Department and EMS, DuSan Ambulance and Jewels Towing.
— Elaine Haskins and Ben Destefan of The Courier Express contributed to this article.