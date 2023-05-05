BROCKWAY — The woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, Tuesday morning has been identified by officials.
Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker said Barbara Lundberg, 68, was the woman killed in the crash.
According to her obituary, Lundberg lived in Brockway.
Shumaker said an autopsy found Lundberg had a medical emergency prior to the crash. Shumaker did not specify what the medical emergency was.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois said Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash occurred in the 3300 block of Route 219 in Washington Township.
Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier said the crash occurred when Lundberg, driving southbound, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver of a commercial vehicle, traveling north, attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but was unable.
Carrier reported arriving on scene and pronouncing Lundberg dead at 11:52 a.m.
State police have not released any additional information about the crash as of Thursday evening.