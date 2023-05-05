Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THROUGHOUT THE VALLEYS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA WILL IMPACT TRAVEL THROUGH 9 AM TODAY... Clearing skies and light wind overnight has combined with moist ground from the recent showers to create locally dense fog throughout the deeper valleys of Central and Northern Pennsylvania. Visibility will vary greatly over short distances. Use your hazard lights and slow down gradually if you encounter the locally dense fog. Allow plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. The fog will dissipate between 9 and 10 AM.