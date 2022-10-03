SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council met in its second meeting for September recently and further discussed the future of the Northwest Bank Building.
President Michele Yamrick opened the discussion by presenting an email that was forwarded to all council members with some options for the building. Those options are;
- Process to become the new borough building would continue.
- Building could become Sykesville’s new public library.
- Building be appraised and put out for bids.
- Tear the building down and make the property into a parking lot.
Yamrick told the council options one and two would mean the borough would still have to maintain and cover expenses for two buildings, and option four may mean the borough will have to pay property taxes.
Secretary Jaysa Neale told the council it would need to talk to the Library Board to see if they are interested in the building for the public library. The library is currently in the borough office building.
Councilwoman Sherry Pruzinsky suggested the borough hire a grant writer to move things along with the building. Yamrick said the Bank Building fund paid for Tom Kundrich to learn and be trained in grant writing.
Council continued discussion on the building’s future, expenses, maintenance, and terminating the ATM lease as possibilities. Following discussion, a motion was made and approved to “ball park” a fair market value for the building.
Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito was not at the meeting, so the council will further discuss all legalities with him during the next council meeting.
Library AC/Heating system
The council was also presented with quotes to repair the Sykesville Library AC/heating system, which failed earlier in the month. This system also services the Sykesville Police Department in the same building.
The library presented two quotes, $10,900 from Scott Mowrey, and $7,700 from Stallion Mechanics. The Sykesville Library shared a preference for Mowrey for his availability and because his work is “more precise.”
Solicitor Gianvito emailed President Yamrick and told her this work did not have to go out for bid as it is below the limit of $11,800. The council approved using Mowrey at his quoted price.