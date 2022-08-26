REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council provided an update to the issues with the borough building, saying the building itself is no longer a hazard.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August said Palo, Inc. has removed all the damaged parts of the facade, and are now looking at how to reconstruct it. The engineers, PVE, are encouraging the borough to use stucco for the facade instead of the bricks that are there.
The pillars will stay, and everything deemed dangerous has been removed from the front of the building.
“They don’t want to put bricks on because the clay tiles up there, the anchors they don’t feel will hold the bricks, eventually they’d come out, and they feel we should go with stucco,” August said.
Palo is going to have a few contractors look at the project, and have the engineers there to make sure the “specifications and everything are just right,” according to August.
August said when Palo started removing the parts of the facade, they found all the anchors were rusted off. Only a board across the bottom was holding everything together.
August also said the three lights that are out in town will be fixed once the front of the building is completed.
Quality of life
Code Enforcement Officer and Council Member Nichole Walk suggested the council remove the quality of life (QoL) ordinance, saying it slows down the process for results when it comes to citing property owners for violations.
“The quality of life that we have supersedes property maintenance code. So, say somebody breaks the rule. For instance, I have to get them four tickets before I can take them to the magistrate,” Walk said. “If we get rid of the quality of life, I get to say you have seven days to clean up your mess. The eighth day I can make the citation out and get to the magistrate and it can be handled.”
The quality of life ordinance requires her to write out four tickets before she can cite them. She said often people don’t pay their tickets anyway, because they think once they comply with the code they don’t have to pay the tickets anymore.
She said she understands this process helps alleviate some of the magistrate cases, but that she has heard people wondering why “things aren’t getting done” and that this ordinance is part of the reason it takes so long to see action.
The QoL was adopted after the property maintenance code, which is why Walk has to abide by it.
Walk said she spoke with Judge David Inzana about this, but he didn’t offer an opinion one way or the other. Council President Bill Cebulskie suggested the code committee meet and come to a recommendation for the council for the next meeting.