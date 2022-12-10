HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 Pennsylvania counties.
The Jefferson County Historical Society was awarded two grants, totaling $14,000. A description of the project receiving a $10,000 HARC grant reads, “Jefferson County Historical Society and Jefferson County are collaborating in preserving county documents. This includes 19th-mid-20th century court records and naturalization records. The grant will purchase archival boxes for these two collections. Plans are to begin transferring and rehousing the collections from the current archive’s buildings to their permanent location in the climate-controlled new archives facility beginning spring 2023.”
The goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum can receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
HARC Grants fund projects designed to improve the preservation and accessibility of historically significant records maintained by local governments, historical societies and academic institutions.
HARC grants are administered by the Pennsylvania State Archives, a bureau within PHMC. Funding for the awards spans two years. The maximum award one institution can receive is $5,000. Collaborative grants were eligible for $5,000 per institution for a maximum of $15,000.
The grants were based on a competitive review of the applications by a subcommittee of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB).
The following is a list of Cultural and Historical Support Grant awards in the Tri-County area:
Clearfield
- Clearfield County Historical Society –$4,000
Elk
- Elk County Historical Society –$4,000
Jefferson
- Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center –$4,000
- Jefferson County Historical Society –$4,000
The following is a list of Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grant awards for the Tri-County area:
Jefferson
Jefferson County Historical Society –$10,000