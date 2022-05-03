The Courier Express and its sister publication The Progress in Clearfield earned six 2022 Keystone Media Awards in Division IV, which includes multi-day general news publications with circulations under 10,000.
The Leader Vindicator, a weekly publication based in New Bethlehem, won three awards in Division VI, weekly general news publications with circulation under 6,000. All three publications are part of Community Media Group.
The list of winners includes four first-place winners, three second-place nods and two honorable mentions. In the Special Sections category, area CMG publications swept all three awards for Spooky Landmarks, 2021 Clearfield County Fair — We’re Back, and the 2021 Football Preview magazine.
“I think it is terrific that our writers did so well again at the Keystone Media Awards,” said Publisher Pat Patterson. “Our writers spend so much time covering news events in our local communities and writing stories to keep our readers informed, that it is great to see them recognized by their peers for excellence.”
Journalists in Virginia judged this year’s competition.
“I congratulate members of our editorial staffs on being recognized for their hard work,” said Courier Express Editor Ben Destefan. “We strive to keep our communities informed, with news and sports. It takes a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together special projects with our partner publications, such as Spooky Landmarks and the football magazine. To have our peers honor those efforts is certainly rewarding.”
This year there were more than 2,500 entries from 110 state news organizations in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions, according to awards host the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Keystone Media Awards recognize those in the news profession for providing “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and audiences” while also fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities, the PNA said.
These awards will be presented to the winners during a brunch ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
Here’s a full list of local Tioga Publishing winners:
First Place
- Courier Express/The Progress/Jeffersonian Democrat/Leader Vindicator, Special Section, “Spooky Landmarks”
- Mikayla Heiss/The Progress, Personality Profile, “Local man hikes Continental Divide”
- Josh Walzak/The Leader Vindicator, Breaking News, “Smooth as silk”
- Evanne Gareis/The Leader Vindicator, Feature Story, “Vietnam vet finds the ‘lighter’ side of faith”
Second Place
- Chris Wechtenhiser/The Courier Express, Sports Beat Reporting, “Senior Little League All‐Star coverage”
- The Progress, Special Section, “2021 Clearfield County Fair — We’re Back!”
- Josh Walzak/The Leader Vindicator, Special Section (weekly). “Trail Guide”
Honorable Mention
- Courier Express/The Progress/Jeffersonian Democrat/Leader Vindicator, Special Sections, Football Preview Magazine.
- Jeff Corcino and Elijah Clark/The Progress, Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat, “Clark & Corcino’s Fair Food Review”