DuBOIS — The staff of the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend was well represented in the 2023 Keystone Media Awards presented by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA).
PNA is a statewide organization that supports Pennsylvania news media organizations and promotes a free and independent press. Each year newspapers across the state can enter a variety of categories in the Keystone Media Awards, which are judged by media organizations in other states.
This year CE/TCW staff received several awards in our division, including:
- First place, sports action photo – Chris Wechtenhiser
- First place, sports enterprise – Difference Makers in Sports (group project of sports staff)
- Second place, feature photo –Chris Wechtenhiser
- Second place, special section –Women Today of the Outdoors (group project of news staff)
- Honorable mention, column –Ben Destefan
- Honorable mention, special section –DuBois 150th Anniversary (Elaine Haskins, Brianne Fleming, Joy Norwood, Ben Destefan)
Wechtenhiser’s first-place sports action photo was of Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon winning the gold in the 400-meter dash at the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships as Montoursville’s Lily Saul fell crossing the finish line for silver.
Wechtenhiser’s second-place feature photo, a category that includes both news and sports submissions, featured DuBois Central Catholic’s Trenton Miler dumping a bucket full of ice on head coach Adam Fox while celebrating DCC’s state baseball championship last June.
Our partner publications – The Progress in Clearfield, Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville and Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem – also brought home several awards each.
“It’s nice to have our efforts recognized by our peers,” Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, said. “We are committed to providing our readers with quality news and sports content. Being honored in a variety of categories is a testament to the dedication of our staff. I’m also extremely excited for Chris, winning awards for two great photos.”