Nominate. Vote. Celebrate.
Three easy steps to recognize the best the Tri-County Area has to offer.
For the better part of a decade, The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend has presented the area’s original Readers Choice Awards.
Now, in its ninth year, we’re expanding the contest, offering a nomination phase along with an online voting component.
Starting Saturday, nominations open, with a printed form appearing several times in The Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend through March 14. More than 120 categories are included, asking readers to nominate up to three businesses or people per category.
This new phase allows for added reader engagement to create a more complete ballot.
All nominations must be dropped off or mailed to our office, 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, by March 14.
As an added incentive, all nomination forms returned with at least one nomination in each category will be entered in a drawing for a $100 cash prize to be held in May.
Voting will begin on April 1, running through April 15. Continuing the theme of expansion, ballots will be available both online and in print. Previously, ballots were only printed in the paper.
The new online ballot will be accessible through our website, www.thecourierexpress.com, and a link will be available on our Facebook page. Printed ballots can still be filled out and dropped off at our office.
Winners will then be celebrated in a special section scheduled to publish in May, with additional plans in the works to honor those who receive the most votes.
More information, including rules and guidelines, will be printed in the coming days.
We’re very excited for our revamped Readers Choice Awards, and look forward to recognizing several community favorites.