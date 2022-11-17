RIDGWAY — LeeAnn Covac, 59th Judicial District Court Administrator, and Mary Margaret Foradora, Director of Elk County Domestic Relations Section, were in attendance during the Elk County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Covac announced, through a press release, that “Effective January 1, 2023, the Cameron County Domestic Relations Section, and the Elk County Domestic Relations Section will be consolidated for operational and administrative purposes into one Domestic Relations Section of the Fifty-Ninth Judicial District of Pennsylvania for Elk and Cameron Counties.”
“The purpose of the consolidation is a demonstration of vision and pro-activeness on the part of President Judge (Shawn) McMahon given the current practical realities the Court is confronted with in declining populations and child support case filings in both Elk and Cameron Counties. Following consolidation, the Domestic Relations offices will be fully staffed and operational five days per week in both Elk and Cameron Counties to serve the citizens in each county,” the press release reads.
According to the press release, McMahon believes that this is the ideal time for the consolidation because it would allow for the sharing of resources resulting in cost savings to both counties while still allowing for continued efficient and effective operations of the Domestic Relations Sections for the greater good of clients, employees, and citizens.
McMahon further acknowledges that the employees in both Elk and Cameron Counties Domestic Relations Departments are the key to the success of the consolidation. Covac stated that much work had gone on behind the scenes to get to this point, with the commissioners of both counties cooperating fully during the planning stages. Clients will not notice any changes, as offices will operate as usual, with most changes being at the administrative level.
In other business, Chief Clerk Pat Straub stated that earlier this year a proposal was put out to obtain a local insurance carrier for county employees. Anderson and Keim Insurance Agency was selected to provide insurance coverage, with a total savings of $2,955 per month, $35,464 annually, while benefits will remain unchanged. The one-year agreement will take effect in January 2023, with the rates being locked in for two years.
The commissioners approved an application for liquid fuels tax funds in the amount of $6,000 for Benezette Township towards the purchase of four loads of bulk road salt. Total cost of the purchase is $8,000.
An application for the Elk County Tourism Marketing Grant for Elk County Wilds Tourism Association in the amount of $3,000 was approved.
The renewal of an existing agreement for Elk County to act as the lead agency for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), administered by Northern Tier Community Action was approved. Food is distributed to different food banks through this agreement.
Two contracts for 2022-23 for Children and Youth (CYS) were approved, one with Central Counties Youth Center, a secure detention facility, and one with Cornell Abraxas Group, LLC, a non-residential placement facility.
The commissioners commended Director of Elections Kimberly Frey, poll workers, and all who helped the process of Election Day go smoothly.
The commissioners extended a heartfelt thank you to the Gary Strand family who recently paid to have four Keystone Honor plaques restored and reset in the county. A dedication ceremony for the plaque newly installed in the Veterans’ Memory Garden on the Courthouse lawn was held in conjunction with Veterans Day. These plaques have a rich history and legacy in remembering and honoring our local men and women who served in World War I and World War II.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be on Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex.