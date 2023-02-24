FRENCHVILLE — A male coyote bagged in Jefferson County and a female in Bradford County were deemed the largest — and top prize winners — at Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association’s 32nd Annual Coyote Hunt.
Mike Stockdale’s 53.55-pound male coyote was taken in Jefferson County on Feb. 17 at 8:45 p.m. with a .22-250 rifle and using bait.
Earl Cornelius brought in a 49.9-pound female coyote that he took in Bradford County on Feb. 18 with a .204 rifle and using a call.
Both Stockdale and Cornelius earned $8,838 in top prize winnings.
The second heaviest coyote taken in Indiana County was a male that weighed 49 pounds and turned in by Brian Borowitz. He earned $5,302.80 for his prize.
The third heaviest coyote taken in Washington County was a 48.2-pound male turned in by Matthew Curl. He earned $3,535.50 for his prize.
The hunt officially started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. This hunt is the largest organized predator hunt in the state of Pennsylvania and the nation.
There were 4,419 hunters registered this year, and total coyote prize money was $44,190. There were 269 coyotes harvested. There was a $66 payout per coyote for all harvested in this hunt.
More information can be found at www.mosqcreek.com.