CURWENSVILLE — The annual Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.
One of the culminating activities of Curwensville Days, the parade — sponsored by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville — will wind its way from downtown Curwensville, concluding at Irvin Park.
Parade spokesman Robert Pennington said parade numbers are slightly less this year, but visitors can expect a parade packed full of exciting entries.
He said Philipsburg Heritage Days has its annual parade planned for Saturday afternoon and a number of other events are being held throughout Clearfield County — both factors he attributes to a reduced number of entries.
“We have a few less entries this year. The committee’s response is Philipsburg and Curwensville are a short drive apart. If you are going to the Heritage Days parade in Philipsburg, the committee invites you to come on over to Curwensville. We’ll be glad to see you,” he stated.
“This is a firemen’s parade so there will be a number of pieces of fire apparatus from all over Clearfield County and beyond. We have several bands and a drum and bugle corps along with tractors, floats presented by local organizations, tractors and even some coal trucks this year,” Pennington said.
“There is a wide variety of entries. This parade really has something for everyone,” he added.
State and Filbert streets and Susquehanna Avenue will be closed to through traffic, beginning at 6:30 p.m. “The streets that are part of the parade route will be closed and fire police will be stationed along the way to help traffic navigate through town.”
Fire apparatus will be judged in the lineup and all other entries will be assessed at the judge’s station located in front of the Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
Any organization who would still like to participate in Saturday’s parade is welcome. An online entry form is available on Curwensville Day’s Facebook page. Those who can’t decide until Saturday are still encouraged to take part.
“They should just be aware that their entry is going to be put at the end of the lineup,” Pennington said.
The parade lineup includes: Veterans of Foreign Wars’ color guard; Vietnam Veterans of America Clearfield County Chapter and American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6, Clearfield; Hometown Heroes; and Pennsylvania State Police.
Curwensville Borough Police Department; Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner; Clearfield Regional Police Department; the 2023 Curwensville Days Citizen of the Year; the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club; and Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Senior Marching Band.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.; Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Jr. H.S. Marching Band; Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.; Clearfield County Democratic Committee; Curwensville Boy Scout Pack 13; and fire company.
Clearfield County Public Library Mobile Services Unit; Clearfield County Shrine Club Jaffa Oriental Band, Calliope, and Clowns; fire company; Curwensville Tee Ball; and Curwensville Youth Bowling.
Fire company, Philipsburg-Osceola High School’s Mountie Marching Band; fire company; CNB Bank; the 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen and court; fire company; WOKW 102.9 FM radio station; Earl Muth tractors and farm equipment; and fire company.
Clearfield County Republican Committee; Curwensville Rec Soccer; fire company; Moshannon Valley High School’s Black Knight Marching Band; Curwensville U-8 Allstar Softball Team; fire company; CenClear Child Services; and American Cancer Society/Relay for Life.
Fire company; Kathy’s School of Dance by Jill; Coal Hill Antique Truck and Tractor Association; fire company; Mint Condition U8 Farm League; Pellas Towing & Recovery; fire company; Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria; and fire company.