CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is hosting a full day of holiday weekend fun on Sunday, Sept. 3, to mark the unofficial end of summer.
Activities will get underway beginning at noon, according to Park Manager Bill Royer. Food trucks and craft vendors will be on hand.
“We have planned a full day of activities here at the park. The weather forecaster is calling for nice weather. What better place to spend the day than here at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area?” Royer said.
Admission is $3 per vehicle and $5 for vehicles pulling watercraft.
He said in addition to planned activities, visitors can enjoy swimming, picnicking, hiking, disc golf and the lake’s beautiful scenery.
Three bands will provide live music from noon until 9 p.m. on a stage located near the beach.
Hard Tack will perform from noon to 3 p.m.; Eric Koval will play acoustic guitar from 3-6 p.m. and Heaven Bound, 6-9 p.m.
Kayak races will begin at 1 p.m. Royer said the course begins at the marina. Prizes will be awarded.
For planning purposes, the park requests those who plan on taking part to contact the office either by telephone, 814-236-2320; email, clraparkmanager@gmail.com; or through its Facebook page. “People are also welcome to show up on Sunday to compete,” Royer said.
Also at 1 p.m., is a sandcastle building contest at the beach. The competition features divisions for both adults and children. Prizes will be awarded in both divisions.
At 2 p.m., there will be a corn hole tournament open to all ages. Two-person teams are welcome to take part. Prizes will be awarded. Teams participating are encouraged to bring their own boards and bags. Registration is also encouraged for the tournament. Also at 2 p.m. is a kid’s water balloon toss on the beach.
A tug-of-war competition for all ages begins at 3 p.m. on the beach. At 4 p.m., Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. will host benefit bingo at pavilion No. 4. The cost is $1 per sheet per game. The last game will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own daubers.
The fun will close out with a fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m. R&R Fireworks will be conducting the show. Those with watercraft are welcome to watch the show from their boats.
A disc jockey will spin tunes at the close of the firework’s display, approximately 9:30 p.m., to 11 p.m.
The Labor Day weekend does not mark the end of the park’s season, it will remain open through the fall months, Royer said.