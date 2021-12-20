REYNOLDSVILLE –The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the December Citizen of the Month Award to Darren Scolese during the meeting last Wednesday.
Scolese was attending the meeting as a council member, as it was the last meeting of his term. He has served a two-year term on the borough council.
“We were going to do this in January, but I knew he’d never show up,” Bill Cebulskie, council president, joked.
Scolese has also served the community as a member of the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department.
“This guy’s been active in the community for as long as I can remember him. He dedicates himself to being called out at all times of the day, and he’s served on this council and he’s finishing his term out, and he’s been the fire chief for quite some time,” Cebulskie said.
Scolese is the Reynoldsville fire chief and will be going into his 15th year.