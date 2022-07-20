REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the July Citizen of the Month Award to Dave Wruble.
Wruble is the owner of The Sub Hub in Reynoldsville, and was unable to attend the presentation as he was working at the time.
Wruble graduated from DuBois High School in 1999, and enlisted with the Coast Guard from 1999 to 2016. He then moved back home to start his life in the area. He recently celebrated five years in businesses with The Sub Hub in May.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said that despite not wanting recognition for all he does, he is deserving of the award.
“He contributes a lot to Reynoldsville, and he doesn’t want any recognition for it,” Cebulskie said.
Wruble has opened his shop up for much more than just subs in the years since coming home. Most recently he has hosted a variety of fundraising tables for various nonprofits in the area. He has hosted First Class Children’s Foundation several times, also hosting Give for Kids Night where he donated a portion of all proceeds from the night to the organization.
He also hosted Callie Hynds with her bake sale Callie’s Creations, raising money for FCCF. The American Legion Auxiliary have also set up at his shop in the past to sell poppies to benefit the Legion.
Wruble is also a major supporter of other businesses and organizations in town. He often posts about other area businesses to his own business Facebook page, and shares out fundraisers of local first responders when he can.
Wruble has previously told the Courier Express he does all this because his business can only be as successful as the community surrounding it.
He has also donated food to the state police in the area, and hosts a Toys for Tots collection box around the holidays. When he first opened his business, he placed black lockboxes on the wall and encouraged his customers to drop their change into a box for a local emergency response organization.
“You might catch Dave up on Main Street in the morning cleaning, weed eating, sweeping sidewalks, and he deserves it...I’ll drop it off at the hoagie shop tonight,” Cebulskie said.