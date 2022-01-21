DuBOIS — Ella Smith, a fifth-grade student at DuBois Central Catholic, was named the 2021-22 Clearfield County Conservation District’s BCAT/DCC Art Conservation Contest art winner.
Each year, the Clearfield County Conservation District offers a conservation themed art contest open to elementary students grades three through five in the county. It’s a fun opportunity for elementary students to open their mind to conservation and to express those ideas on paper.
Smith is an art student in the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology/DCC art classroom, supervised by teacher Nicole Snyder. The BCAT/DCC art classroom is a pilot program for the 2021-2022 school year. This program combines the knowledge and expertise of BCAT artist Mary Kay Palazzo within the DCC classroom. This program is under the direction of Debbie Heigel/executive director of BCAT, and DCC Administrators Karrie Miller and Theresa Liddle.