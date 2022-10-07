The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources provided its weekly fall foliage report on Thursday.
According to the report, leaves in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties are approaching their best color, with the peak estimated to be roughly one week away.
“Signs of fall abound in Penn’s Woods, but a few northern tier counties will enter peak color this week, stealing the show,” the DCNR report reads. “Spotty but vibrant color can be found from the Alleghenies to the Pocono Plateau. Consistently cool to seasonable temperatures with some rather cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change throughout the commonwealth.”
The report also provides updates from specific county foresters.
“The Elk County service forester said colors in the northern parts of Elk and Cameron counties (northern hardwood forest) are changing fast. Maples are showing nice color. The southern parts of Elk and Cameron counties (mostly oak forest) are not as vivid, except maples,” the report states.
“The Clearfield County service forester in Moshannon State Forest reported that fall color has come a long way since last week. Red maples are a vibrant scarlet and orange and sugar maples and birches are beginning to turn bright yellow. Sassafras and black gum continue their display, turning yellow/orange and deep red, respectively. Oaks are still green, providing a nice contrast with brighter species. The Quehanna Highway from Medix Run to Piper, with side trips on Jack Dent Road and Ardell Road, will show off the beautiful maple and birch color,” the report reads.
DCNR expects to provide a new report each Thursday of the fall season.