The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources provided its weekly fall foliage report on Thursday.
According to the report, leaves in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties will show their best colors during the next week.
“Fall color across the commonwealth continues to build, some of which is simply breathtaking,” the DCNR report reads. “From the Appalachians to the Alleghenies, and South Mountain to the Poconos, vibrant shades await the fall foliage enthusiast. With beautiful weather expected across the state this weekend, Pennsylvania travelers won’t need to go far to see the gorgeous colors adorning Penn’s Woods.”
The report also provides updates from specific counties.
“Moshannon State Forest staff (Clearfield County) reported that the area is at peak, currently. Oaks are beginning to turn yellow and red in clumps and on the tips of branches. Still-green oaks provide a nice contrast with the brighter colors of others. Red maples are a vibrant scarlet and orange and sugar maples and birches have turned bright yellow. Sassafras and black gum continue their show, turning yellow/orange and deep red, respectively. A recommended auto tour is the Elk Scenic Drive on routes 153, 255, 555, 120, and 879. Also, be sure to check out Parker Dam, S.B. Elliott, and Black Moshannon State parks where water features and the forest create postcard-like settings,” the report reads.
“The Elk County service forester reported peak fall color in the district but warned that today’s rain will likely knock many leaves to the ground. Oaks are beginning to show nice color now and should hold on throughout the week. District visitors should consider taking the Elk Scenic Drive to not only catch sights of attractive fall color, but also to see some of Pennsylvania’s majestic elk,” the report states.
DCNR expects to provide a new report each Thursday of the fall season.