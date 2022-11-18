BENEZETTE — A wildfire spanned 53 acres of state game lands in Benezette last week, according to Toby Herzing, fire forester with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)’s Elk State Forest region.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation as of Thursday, Herzing said.
“Through conversations with the (Pennsylvania) Game Commission, most of the damage was leaf litter,” Herzing said. “This fire didn’t kill overstory trees.”
Several fire departments from around the region responded to the wildfire on Nov. 9 that began shortly after 3 p.m. in the village of Grant in Benezette near Route 555 before spreading up Winslow Hill. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than nine hours before considering it “contained.”
“It wasn’t so much the size of the fire that made it difficult, it was the terrain they were working with,” Herzing said. “It was also dark with a lot of hazards.”
Once contained, the operations were turned over to DCNR around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. A home and a few camps in the area were also saved, according to first responders on scene.
Benezette is in the heart of elk country, but because of the slow-moving nature of the fire, Herzing noted that wildlife should have been able to escape the area.
Additionally, because the fire burned old vegetation, Herzing said the area impacted should produce plenty of new growth for wildlife come spring.
A combination of low precipitation levels, higher than normal temperatures and leaf litter from trees created a scenario for a wildfire last week, Herzing said. With the recent rain and snow, conditions are much less favorable for a wildfire a week later.