PUNXSUTAWNEY — Big Run Mayor Joe Buterbaugh has proclaimed today, Dec. 30, 2022, as Robert Reed Kerr Day in Big Run in honor of Kerr’s 100th birthday.
Kerr was born Dec. 30, 1922 in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Commissioners have also proclaimed today Robert Reed Kerr Day across the county, according to Commissioner Scott North.
Kerr spent most of his life living in Big Run, operating what became Kerr’s Market.
Kerr and his wife, Joanne (Colkitt) Kerr, raised two children, Jeff Kerr and Katie Uzzo. They also have three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Kerr now lives at Masonic Village in Sewickley to be closer to his daughter since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kerr is a World War II veteran having entered Normandy at Utah Beach three days after D-Day. From then until the end of the war, he received five Bronze Star campaign medals for service in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe.
Shortly after the war, a group of veterans from the Big Run area got together and formed the Big Run VFW Post 9044. Kerr is the last surviving charter member of that post. Post 9044 merged with VFW Post 2076 in Punxsutawney in 2015 to form the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 of which Kerr remains a life member. He has now been a VFW member for more than 75 years.
Members from Post 2076 made the trip to Sewickley this week to present commendations for a life well-lived. Mayor Buterbaugh’s and the county commissioners’ proclamations were read along with citations from U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson and State Rep. Brian Smith. VFW District 26 Commander Dave Seymore presented a district citation, and past State Commander Larry Wade was on hand to present a Department of Pennsylvania VFW citation as well as one from the VFW National office.
Seymore also brought with him a collection of about 100 birthday cards and 100 coloring pages done by elementary school students from area schools he works with. He gave these to Kerr during the celebration as well.
Post 2076 members presented Kerr with a tile which will be added to the post’s Wall of Honor at the local VFW. They also gave him a Sgt. Phil shirt which will allow him to show his friends in Sewickley where his true roots lie.