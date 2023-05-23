DuBOIS — There will be a dedication ahead of Memorial Day in honor of a local veteran at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Spider Lake Complex in the Sandy Township Park.
Joe Woods, commander of the Chapter 519 Military Order of the Purple Heart, invites the public to participate in the dedication of a mortar 2 in honor of Cpl. John Jack Loweranitis, who was killed in action while serving in Vietnam.
“Cpl. Lowerantis received the Navy Cross, the second highest medal a veteran can receive for their valor,” said Woods.
The program will include musical selections, speakers, an invocation and dedication.
The mortar is an addition to the Purple Heart monument and upgraded Veterans Memorial at the Sandy Township Park and both were dedicated during last year’s Memorial Day program.