PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney family partnered with Klondike to host “Klondike Night” Friday at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League fields in honor of Delbert Reitz and his commitment to the community by giving away 1,500 free ice cream bars.
Reitz died in January at 92 years old after a life full of commitment and volunteerism for the Punxsutawney community. His daughter-in-law, Kelly Reitz, said the family wanted to honor him, and decided on a Klondike Night.
“The most important thing I can say about this man is that he was humble, generous, and loving. Just the most humble man I know would do anything for anybody and loved kids,” Reitz said.
The family said his legacy lives on in the many children he coached, and in the games played on the fields.
“He had a love for baseball. He had a love for kids. He coached for over 20 years, and was an assistant manager for the team. And actually when he started coaching he was coaching in another field at the west end of town,” Reitz said.
The current Groundhog Little League fields had not been constructed yet, so Reitz would often spend all his free time at the site working to help construct the fences and dugouts. Reitz said he would often skip dinners and such to work on the fields.
Delbert also drove the Courtesy Van, which is for those who can’t drive to get to appointments, and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
“He was always going way beyond the box to help people,” said Renee Albert, Reitz’s granddaughter.
The family decided to donate some of the memorial donations they received to the Groundhog Little League in Delbert’s name. They later learned the money was used for less fortunate children interested in playing baseball.
“(Little League) decided to do something special. Rather than just maintain the fields, they decided to use that money to help any child that could not afford equipment, whether it be a helmet or a ball glove, or anything along that line,” Reitz said.
Taking it a step further, the family wanted to honor what Delbert embodied, and give everyone a reason to slow down and “enjoy a sweet treat in his honor” and reached out to Klondike. A Klondike bar was one of Delbert Reitz’s favorite treats, and he enjoyed them often.
“He ate Klondike everyday for 70 years,” Albert said.
Reitz said she saw on Klondike’s website that “we take fun seriously” and said she was going to challenge them on that. She asked Klondike for a discount for the celebration, and the company decided to offer the ice cream bars for free.
Klondike sent a freezer truck from Missouri to Punxsutawney with 1,500 Klondike bars to be given away.
“It just goes to prove, when you’re willing to pour goodness into your community, goodness comes back in spades,” Albert said.