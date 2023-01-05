DuBOIS — The vision of a local partnership to bring the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge back to life continues to move forward.
Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new 5,200-square-foot building that will take its place, according to details from a team of community members which purchased the property last year. The ownership group includes Krissy Gasbarre, Benjamin Vrobel, Dom Varacallo, Dr. Matt Varacallo and Dr. Chris Varacallo.
“As a team who’d all enjoyed the Ski Lodge for many years, it was tough to learn from building experts that the current structure could not be saved and would have to come down if we ever wanted to enjoy the establishment again,” the ownership group said in a statement. “But this week when you saw the site just beginning to be cleared, it really did bring this sense that a whole new experience there is coming. We hope the community will get that same feeling. Another lifetime of Ski Lodge memories is officially in development.”
The owners had several experts inspect the current building before making the decision to take it down, noting code and safety concerns.
Plans for the new building on Ski Lodge Road include a bar and restaurant while serving as an indoor-outdoor venue with a raised deck. The owners also stressed the importance of a family atmosphere while offering a memorable experience.
With demolition underway, the rebuilt Treasure Lake Ski Lodge is expected to open in 2024.