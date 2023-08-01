BROOKVILLE – The fifth annual Demstock event is scheduled to take place August 11-12 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville.
This year’s event focuses on celebrating rural organizing and bolstering local political involvement across Pennsylvania.
The festival commences on Friday with the “Cash for Candidates” initiative, supporting six local candidates with a $500 contribution towards their campaign efforts.
Saturday’s agenda is packed with activities, including a soapbox event for prospective 2024 candidates and opportunities for statewide and local advocacy groups to connect with the community. The highlight of the event will be Saturday evening’s annual dinner, hosting guests like State Chairman Sen. Sharif Street, Sen. John Fetterman, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and all three statewide judicial candidates.
“We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Demstock, especially in such a critical time for rural and local politics,” said Phil Heasley, Demstock 2023 chairman. “We aim to keep the rural electorate across Pennsylvania engaged and invested in shaping their local communities.”
Tickets for the event are now available online at www.Demstock.net.