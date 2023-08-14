BROOKVILLE — There was a lot of giving back to the community during the fifth annual Demstock held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
The first was the Demstock committee’s initiative to collect and donate new pairs of socks to Community Action. The planning committee presented this donation to Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik to be delivered to Community Action.
This initiative came from planning committee member Diane Syphrit, who brought the idea of a collection drive to give back to the host county somehow. She got this idea from the company she works for, which has a philanthropic event anytime there is a meeting of more than 100 people.
“We’re bringing in 200-300 people, we need to give back to that county,” Syphrit said. “I always believe wherever you go in that county, you need to give that county a thank you for letting us come into your county.”
This is the first time Demstock has done a philanthropic collection like this one. This is Syphrits first year on the planning committee and the collection was a focus of hers to get started.
Syphrit reached out to Community Action to see what items they might need the most. She said she wanted to avoid something like laundry detergent that could spill, and wanted to make sure it was an item that hundreds could be used by the organization, knowing how many she might get from attendees.
She also has experience running a collection through the VFW and knows that socks are a valuable item to provide to those in tough situations and in need. She asked Community Action, and they backed up her plan to collect new socks.
Demstock collected a total of 600 pairs of socks for Community Action.
“Everybody needs socks, and it just makes you feel good,” Syphrit said.
The donation was presented in the dining hall during dinner so everyone who donated could see their combined efforts.
The Demstock committee also donated $500 to the Jefferson County Historical Society for opening the Charles Songer Family Memorial Exhibit building for attendees to visit as well during the weekend. The building holds a collection of antiques such as farm equipment, tools, carriages, and room recreations of places like the Munderf schoolroom and the Sigel Post Office.
The fair has been maintaining the building, but the history center started helping provide manpower to open the building and exhibits for the public during fair week. This was an opportunity to open the building for an extra day to the public.
Finally, during the dinner there were many donations made to all the counties sponsoring at Demstock to the county chairmen. United Rural Democrats’ founder Joe Shephard attended the event and announced his plan to give back through the organization. He told all chairmen present to see him after the speeches to collect their checks. Each county received a $250 donation from United Rural Democrats.