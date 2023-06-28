HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in western Pennsylvania and a Code Orange Quality Action Day in eastern Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for today, June 28, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The following counties are forecast to have an average air quality in the Code Red range: Erie, Warren, McKean, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Elk, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset.
On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
The following counties are forecast to have an average air quality in the Code Orange range: Potter, Cameron, Clinton, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in both the Code Red and Code Orange ranges today. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:
- Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and
- Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.