To try to stay ahead of mosquitoes in the Twin Cities, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has already treated about 100,000 acres. (copy)
Buy Now

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

 Dreamstime/TNS

HARRISBURG – Summertime is for swimming pools and lemonade, not for mosquito bites and diseases like West Nile Virus, so the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents to Fight the Bite and protect themselves.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos