PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council was once again approached about the Columbus Planned Community Development, this time with a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection reporting violations made when constructing the development.
Jim Tripp, representing the Columbus Community, spoke before the council on Monday evening, presenting a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding a complaint filed for stormwater runoff issues.
“I asked the DEP to conduct an investigation into the building of Columbus Planned Community. They did so and found the following,” Tripp said.
The letter is signed by Ron Lybrook, environmental group manager of the Waterways and Wetland Program, and dated for Nov. 18, 2022.
Tripp read parts of the letter to the council, which states “...Construction of the (Columbus) Development started around 2005, which involved approximately 17 acres of earth disturbance and construction of about 44 buildings and associated utilities and roadways. An additional construction phase occurred between 2015 and 2019, adding additional buildings. Because the Development involved one acre or more of earth disturbance, pursuant to 25 Pa. Code Section 102.5 the developer was required to obtain a NPDES Stormwater Construction Permit for earth disturbance activity prior to construction. Neither the Department (DEP) nor the county conservation district were notified of the plans for the Development by the developer or Punxsutawney Borough.”
The NPDES permit is a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which comes from the Bureau of Clean Water under the DEP, and under the Stormwater Management category.
The letter also states that under 25 Pa. Code Section 102.42, “municipalities that issue building permits are required to notify the Department or the county conservation district when it receives an application for a building permit or other permit involving one acre or more of earth disturbance.” Further under code section 102.43, “a municipality may not issue a building permit or other permit for projects proposing earth disturbance activities requiring a NPDES Stormwater Construction Permit until the Department or a conservation district has issued or acknowledged such permit.”
The letter then reminded the borough of its obligations to notify the DEP or conservation office of such projects involving one acre or more of earth disturbance.
“Please be advised that failure to comply with the Department’s rules and regulations could result in civil penalties and withholding of payment of funds payable to the municipality from the General Fund,” the letter reads.
Tripp read to the council, “Section 15 of the Stormwater Management Act also includes provision for civil remedies. Suits may be filed by any aggrieved person in equity against the violator of the Storm Management Act… The Department does request the borough evaluate the stormwater concerns within the development and provide remedies –that never happened either.”
Tripp then spoke directly to the council, saying that Young Township is also aware of the letter, and called Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik to ask what the borough was going to do. Tripp alleged Santik’s response to the township was “Due to the DEP not contacting us personally, we’re not doing anything.”
“As a result of the borough manager’s response, I will contact DEP and ask for enforcement action and withholding of funds to the borough. I believe the borough manager’s response is irresponsible, showing no regard for the taxpaying citizens of Columbus,” Tripp said.
He then said the borough enforces the codes against the citizens, but not when the codes have to apply to the borough.
“I suggest the borough council reevaluate its duties and rein in positions such as the borough manager, and code enforcement officer. These individuals labeled us as private. This is their ploy to deflect responsibilities from the borough. We are a subdivision of the borough, and your codes have a whole chapter devoted to it. At this point you have left no other options for us than consulting an attorney. Right now, we’ll see you in court,” Tripp said in closing.
The council offered no comment back to Tripp following his sharing of the letter and concerns with the borough.