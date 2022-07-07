HOUTZDALE — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to SCI Houtzdale, with the goal of filling dozens of positions at the facility.
Fairs will be held at SCI Houtzdale, 209 Institution Dr., Houtzdale, on July 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. and July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SCI Houtzdale is hiring for positions, ranging from entry level to advanced, in security, food service, records keeping, psychology, accounting, nursing, clerical, social work, and more. For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers.
Jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair of their choice; no appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property.
Onsite interviews and conditional offers will be made the day of the event for correction officer trainees, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses. Please bring two forms of ID.
Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.