REYNOLDSVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a detour will begin for Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) beginning today, April 18 for the replacement of Rathmel Bridge #2 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
To detour, motorists should follow US 322 to West Liberty Road (State Route 2016) to Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033). The detour is 3.4 miles.
Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, will be replacing the existing structure that carries Prospect Avenue over Soldier Run.
This $762,000 bridge improvement project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July 2022.
