BROOKVILLE — Dianne Hetrick was presented with her basic certification from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents presented the certificate to Hetrick as a surprise during the meeting, with the help of others to get her there and have her husband, Dean Hetrick, present.
Zents said the pandemic “gave us a lot of work” at the Department of Emergency Services, and even more to some who were new. For those new to the profession, he called COVID-19 “baptism by fire,” while also completing normal requirements of the job.
Not only was Hetrick one of these employees, but she also completed her basic certification through PEMA.
According to PEMA’s website, basic certification is the requirements prescribed by the Director of PEMA to satisfy the “first phase of the career development program.” Local and county coordinators and their deputies complete the appropriate program within one year after appointment.
“I’d like to present her with her basic certification from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency,” Zents said.
The certification also included a letter from David “Randy” Padfield, director of PEMA for her completion of training.
“...It is my honor and privilege to confirm the completion of the basic certification training requirements to miss Dianne Hetrick as an emergency management staff member for Jefferson County,” Padfield’s letter read.
Hetrick completed this training as part of the Career Development Program with PEMA, which Padfield expressed his appreciation. He also thanked her, Zents, and Jefferson County for helping to secure the commonwealth’s readiness for disasters and emergencies.