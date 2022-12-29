RIDGWAY — Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI), an affiliate of Journey Health System, recently received $35,546 from the Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust to support safety and security improvements in its residential facilities located in Ridgway, according to a press release from DCI.
Direct care staff employed in the group homes provide 24-hour services to 11 adults with intellectual disabilities who are living in a community setting. The goal of DCI’s residential program is to encourage independent quality lifestyles while ensuring the safety, welfare and health of the people served. DCI understands the importance of adding key fobs and security cameras to each of its residential locations, so this funding will help with this effort.
“We are eternally grateful for this grant from the Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust because it will enable us to update our security systems at the three group homes and improve the ability of DCI to monitor required expectations while ensuring a safe environment for residents,” said Jim Prosper, executive director of Dickinson Center, Inc.
In addition to the Elk County group homes, DCI has a Potter County home in Coudersport. Any adult with an intellectual disability, regardless of their current county of residence, can be considered for referral for DCI’s community residential program.
Since 1958, Dickinson Center, Inc. has been committed to helping people reach their full potential by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health, intellectual disability, and prevention services. Initially, DCI opened to provide outpatient psychiatric care to rural northwestern Pennsylvania, and is now recognized as a leading rural behavioral health provider in northwestern Pennsylvania, serving Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.