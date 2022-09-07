PUNXSUTAWNEY — Friends of the Punxsutawney Memorial Library are planning a spooky fundraiser event for October to bring some fun to the community and benefit the library.
Friends of the Library will host “Halloween Hotel Horror” on Oct. 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The dinner and mystery will be hosted at the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
The night will feature dinner and a mystery to be solved. There will also be a cash bar available, and everyone is asked to bring a valid ID. The event is for participants 21 and older.
“This mystery is acted out in one room during a meal. The guests will watch a series of acted-out scenes and also have the opportunity to quiz the cast firsthand throughout the evening and more formally at the end. It is the role of the invited guests to act as detectives to try and solve the mystery and determine the killer,” said Library Director Jen Soliday.
Tickets for the event are $25 each when purchased before Oct. 8, and $30 after. Tickets are available at the library and can be purchased with cash or check only.
“Set attractively in the Transylvanian hills of Romania, Dunnem Inn is a grand and elegant hotel with stunning architecture. Guests are always encouraged to join in with the festivities of Halloween during their stay at Dunnem Inn and this evening is no exception. Surrounded by ghosts, vampires, witches, and zombies, the staff hopes to engage you in a lively Halloween-themed murder mystery. The problem is, tonight it’s a real body they discover; that of Seymour Vistas, one of the visiting guests,” is the description for the night provided by the Friends of the Library.
Recommended Video
Menu:
- Appetizer: Swamp (antipasti) Salad
- Dinner: Chicken Purgatory (cacciatore) with Mummy Dust (white rice), Frankenstalks (asparagus) OR Witch’s Fingers (green beans), and Ghost Pillows (dinner rolls)
- Beverages: Graveyard Juice (Coffee), Banshee Brew (Tea), Vampire Brew (punch), and Witch’s Tears (Water)
- Adult beverages are available for separate purchases, which is why this event is for adults 21-plus only.
- Dessert: Unknown at this time. Will be provided by Amanda Behrendt.
There is limited seating, and tickets are selling very well –so, there is no guarantee tickets will be available “at the door.”
“At the very end of the night, the opportunity is given for more formal questioning and only after this has occurred will the guests be asked to submit their answers. The mystery closes when the solution is provided by the inspector,” Soliday said.
There will also be a prize for the best “sleuthing duo” at the event. Costumes are encouraged for the Halloween-themed event.
“If more than one ‘team’ (two guests paired) guesses the answer correctly, those teams will be placed in a witch’s hat and drawn for a single winner. If no one guesses correctly, ALL names will be placed in a witch’s hat and drawn for a winner,” Soliday.