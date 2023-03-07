District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak has announced his intention to seek reelection as District Judge of District Court 54-3-03 in Brookville.
Judge Bazylak has served as the district judge for the Western District of Jefferson County for the past 11 years. “During my first two terms as judge I have strived to perform my duties with the upmost fairness and respect for those who have appeared in my court. Those who appear in my court receive a decision based on the facts of the case, the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Constitution of the United States. I have done all I can to fulfill my duties as judge at all hours of the day and night. Hearings on emergency protection orders and search and arrest warrants are needed at all hours. I have always made myself available to police and protection agencies. Often I am on the bench conducting hearings in the middle of the night, fulfilling my obligations to the people of Brookville and often all of Jefferson County,” he said.
“I believe that this position not only requires a person with a strong work ethic and integrity, but also a person with specialized legal skills. I am a graduate of Duquesne University, I also graduated from Duquesne University school of Law in 1993 with a Juris Doctor degree and from there began working for the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County under Judge William Henry, followed by over 10 years as the assistant district attorney of Jefferson County. In May 2004 I opened my law practice in Brookville and remained one of Jefferson County’s assistant public defender for the next eight years. During that time, and still to this year, I am the mental health hearing officer for Jefferson County. I was elected to hold the office of District Judge in Brookville in 2011 and took the bench January 4, 2012.”
Bazylak has become a fixture in Brookville and the surrounding areas over the years and says he continues to enjoy participating in the local Laurel and Fourth of July parades, and escorting Mrs. Claus down Main Street during the Light-Up Parade in November.
“I continue to attend Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville with my family: Christine, Andrew and Christopher. I continue to teach fifth and sixth grade Sunday school each week, as I have done for the past four or five years. I’ve coached and assistant coached many Brookville baseball teams over the years and hopefully a couple more for my kids. I have also served as a Scout and den leader at Pack 64 for the past six years.
“I believe that I bring an unmatched level of experience and legal skills to the court. I believe that in this day and age, education and experience, combined with a solid work ethic and moral principles is what’s necessary to preside over any legal proceedings. I bring all of those attributes to the bench and that is why I’m running for reelection.
“Upon reelection I promise to continue to serve my community to the best of my ability, both in court and outside of court.
“I have cross-filed for the primary election this year and my name will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
“I would appreciate your vote in this year’s primary election on May 16.”