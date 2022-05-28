DuBOIS — Sandy Township officials are advising residents that Dixon Avenue will be closed from South Main Street to South Brady Street/Route 219 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, for the water valve repair project that is underway.
Water service outages will continue throughout the day along the Brady Street corridor as repairs are performed.
Residents are reminded that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until the project is complete for the following streets:
- South Brady Street
- Castors Way
- East Dixon Avenue
- East Maloney Road
- Overdorf Avenue
- Pentz Run
- Simpson Avenue
- Sones Road