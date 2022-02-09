HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 7.
“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”
Weekly update
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 50,215 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 25.3% compared to the previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 31 –Sunday, Feb. 6:
- The daily average number of cases was 5,487.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.
- Approximately 17.3% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 27.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.