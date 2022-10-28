REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the September Citizen of the Month award to Dr. Harry Kunselman at the council meeting last week.
President Bill Cebulskie presented him with the award saying “he’s pretty much spent his whole life here and worked in our community his entire life.”
Kunselman is a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, born and raised there. He graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1972, and received his undergraduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976. He went on to dental school also at Pitt and graduated in 1980.
He was also a member of the Reynoldsville Community Association, coached Little League, and has been an officer in the Reynoldsville Elks for many years.
“I just want to thank you for the honor and the recognition and I feel very privileged to be a part of this community for so many years,” Kunselman said.
Kunselman has a dentist office on East Main Street.