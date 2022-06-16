REYNOLDSVILLE — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Reynoldsville Tuesday afternoon, making an appearance at Staar Energy Services.
Daryl Price, vice president of business development for Staar, attended a roundtable discussion on the energy industry, which Oz hosted to understand the industry better. While there, Price mentioned that Oz would be welcome at Staar if he was ever in the area.
“I think a few years ago, you wouldn’t have seen a political event at a business,” Price said. “Staar is a much bigger operation than most people think.”
Price wanted to get the community engaged in government activity and said he finds it important to get their partners involved and show they believe in the energy industry. Oz aligns with this mission, saying he believes the future of the state is in natural energy.
“I believe the future of this wonderful commonwealth and for our country is to use natural energy we have beneath our feet here in Pennsylvania, both to elevate the communities that are otherwise being hurt, to provide relief from some of the gas prices -over five bucks on average now, and that will also reduce inflation,” Oz said.
Oz grew up south of Philadelphia, in Kennett Square, and is the son of an immigrant family from Turkey. He then went to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School where he received a joint MD and MBA.
Oz referred to himself as an outsider because he doesn’t like to follow along with “the way of everyone doing” something. He talked about the difficulties he had getting his devices into surgery because of regulations, and the pushback he received when he challenged conventional medicine for his patients.
“I took on big pharma and big tech and big agro chemical companies. I’ve gone after the US government. I fought these battles,” Oz said. “But (I realized) with my wife, Lisa, we weren’t going to go to bed anymore at night angry about all the things that are going on in our country.”
Oz shared several of his key points he is focused on when it comes to government in the state, and country as a whole, during his opening remarks in Reynoldsville.
“I want a Washington that’s all in on Pennsylvania, and in America. I want a Washington that is all in on making sure they drive inflation down and making the difficult decisions so we cut out reckless spending, stop throwing money at problems. I want a Washington that is all in on energy policy, stop pretending you care about the energy sector unless you really care about it,” Oz said. “I want a Washington that is all in on making sure our streets are safe. I want a Washington that’s all in on ensuring our border is secure…I want a Washington that’s all in on making sure everyone has affordable care. I want a Washington that’s all in on making sure our young people are educated appropriately and with the right values and are given a chance to succeed in America…I want an America that’s prosperous, strong, and powerful.”
He later took several questions from the audience on various campaign topics such as his view on the education system, health insurance and manufacturing in the state.
In answering a question about education from Jeff Tech Director Barry Fillman, Oz said he would take the money in the Department of Education and get it sent back to local communities so they can spend the money.
“Where (the money) should be sent back to the local communities who can spend their money better than I can spend your money. I can’t possibly begin to spend your money as wisely as you can spend it,” Oz said.
He encouraged the audience to talk with other people in their life about his campaign, and to have them check his website for all of his campaign positions.
Oz then stayed in the facility to take photos with everyone and have more one-on-one conversations with the people present.
Oz, who defeated David McCormick following a recount in the Republican primary, will face off against Democrat John Fetterman in November for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.