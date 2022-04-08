REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Dr. Randy McCall the Citizen of the Month for March for his many years operating his chiropractic business in the borough, and related accolades.
Council President Bill Cebulskie presented McCall with the award during the meeting Monday evening. McCall has operated the Reynoldsville Chiropractic Life Center for 44 years, having opened it the same year he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1977.
“He is, I know, slowing down his practice a little bit so he can maybe enjoy his camp and home a little more,” Cebulskie said.
McCall graduated DuBois Area High School in 1973, and was one of the last two students to be accepted at Palmer right out of high school. He attended both the Palmer Junior College and Palmer College of Chiropractic at the same time, earning his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to be in Reynoldsville. I graduated from DuBois High School, and a lot of the guys I graduated with are still functional folks here in town and it’s been a pleasure. Some of the families we’ve been able to serve have been four generations, which has been quite a cool thing for us,” McCall said.
In 2005, he graduated with a degree of DPhCS, which is the first class of Diplomats in Chiropractic Philosophy sponsored by the International Chiropractic Association.
He was awarded by Chiropractic Fellowship of Pennsylvania for his outstanding contributions in 1982. He also received the Dynamic Essential Speaker Award from Life Chiropractic College Atlanta, Georgia in 1985.
McCall was nominated by Gov. Bob Casey and approved by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve a four-year term on the Chiropractic State Board in 1988. He was then nominated and served his second term on the board in 1992.
From 1998 to 2008, he served as consultant to the prosecuting attorney for the State Board of Chiropractic Examiner at Northwestern College of Chiropractic for Part IV of the National Board, and consultant of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“I participated in our profession very actively throughout this whole time, but I think really my wife (Wanda) should be the one who gets the award for Reynoldsville. She’s been the Falcons cheerleading coach, and the Girl Scouts and the DuBois High cheerleading crew. Since we had four daughters, my job was to take care of patients, and her job was to keep the kids in line. So, she’s participated with a lot more things in town that I have, so this should be more her award than mine in many ways, but it’s an honor to be here, and we look forward to being in Reynoldsville for a long time.”
He has also published numerous articles on topics such as chiropractic and dyslexia, and chiropractic and politics. He is also the author of a short book “Life in a Tree Stand” that discusses the relationships and life in central Pennsylvania and growing up in the area.
“This is where our hearts have been from the very beginning and we hope it stays here for a long time,” McCall said.