Julian Cancro
Buy Now

Julian Cancro shared his story of addiction and subsequent recovery through the New Way of Life Indiana halfway house at a meeting in Punxsutawney this week. He is now an employee of the Indiana facility and helps others to find their recovery and success as he has.

 Alex Nelson

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A company that recently purchased a South Main Street property in Punxsutawney hosted an informational session Wednesday evening regarding the drug and alcohol recovery halfway house it intends to open.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos