PUNXSUTAWNEY — A company that recently purchased a South Main Street property in Punxsutawney hosted an informational session Wednesday evening regarding the drug and alcohol recovery halfway house it intends to open.
Firetree, Ltd. was formed in 1991 as a nonprofit designed to provide quality transitional services to people associated with the criminal justice system. Firetree corporate headquarters is located in Williamsport. According to its website, chemical abuse is an indirect or direct cause of criminal behavior in about 90 percent of the prison population. Firetree believes that drug and alcohol treatment is essential to effect change in criminal behavior.
Its mission statement, “together building a new way of life” is expressed through progressive programs and dedicated professional staff. A halfway house for such recovery programs is being renovated at 844 S. Main St. in Punxsutawney.
The facility will be a halfway house for recovering drug and alcohol addicts, but only those who have already completed a residential treatment program. The facility and program will offer housing to 30 people as they transition from in-patient treatment back to independent living. The hope is that locals to the area will be able to use the facility to return home and re-establish themselves as recovered members of society.
A three-person panel representing the organization attended to share their vision for the facility and answer questions. This panel consisted of George Bishop, legal counsel from Firetree Ltd.; Joe Duffey, facility director; and Julian Cancro, graduate of the program and employee of New Way of Life Indiana.
Bishop and Duffey both said there will be no residents who are sexual or violent offenders. While Firetree does work with such clients, they are housed in different facilities.
“At the Indiana halfway house, we’ve never taken an individual like that. There’s a pretty thorough screening process. This is unique from some of the other facilities that we run where we do take pretty much anyone, but with the halfway houses there’s a pretty thorough screening process,” Bishop said.
Bishop said he would talk to the Firetree board about providing a statement guaranteeing this fact.
Cancro comes from Duffey’s existing facility he manages, the New Way of Life facility of Indiana (Pa.). Cancro shared his story of addiction, recovery, relapse, and finally recovery through the New Way of Life program. He is now an employee at the facility he graduated from. This is largely the model for the Punxsutawney program, which will be another New Way of Life facility managed by Duffey.
Jefferson County Commissioner and Punxsutawney resident Scott North largely directed the evening. He opened the question and answer segment with his own list of questions to have clarified before turning the microphone over to the community at large for questions and concerns.
Bishop shared that a facility such as New Way of Life is largely funded through medical assistance, such as insurance and Medicaid, with a fee for service costs. The facility is locked for entry, so no one may enter the facility without employees knowing.
The program itself is fully voluntary so clients are not locked in the facility and are allowed to opt out of the program at any time. Clients are kept on a strict schedule while participating in the program, and are expected to alert staff should they choose to leave the program before completion.
“It is a voluntary program, everyone is there of their own volition at that point,” Bishop said. “They are individuals who have successfully graduated from an inpatient residential program.”
The main concern of most people present was the possible negative impact the facility could have on the neighborhood. Duffey said these were the same concerns of residents near the Indiana facility he manages, and he said he “did not have any negative interactions with the community.”
“They are more than welcome to contact me with any issue they may have with anything going on at the facility. If they call, if they come to the facility to speak with me, I’m open to do that as well,” Duffey said.
The goal is for those living in the facility to get a job once they are able to. Duffey said residents can walk or bike to work if it’s close enough, they are allowed to use public transportation, or Firetree will provide them transportation if needed.
“That’s our goal, is anybody in this area since they live here, hopefully will want to return after residential treatment closer to home. That will be our first priority,” Duffey said.
Some of the closest residential treatment facilities to the area are Blairsville, Indiana, and Armstrong County.
Bishop said the particular property and location was chosen after a lengthy search of available properties in Jefferson, Clearfield, and Clarion counties.
“When we find a property that we think can be properly renovated and can be suitable, we jump on it. It doesn’t have to be perfect,” Bishop said. “We prefer to not literally be in people’s backyards. We understand and appreciate that a facility like this with our clients can make people nervous and anxious… This particular property is close to Punxsutawney, it’s’ close within a mile or two from a lot of employment opportunities, but it’s set apart a bit from a high density residential area. It seemed pretty desirable for us for those reasons.”
The facility itself will also create about 30 new jobs in Punxsutawney. Duffey said a program monitor is required to have a high school diploma or GED, and to complete a training with Firetree on CPR, first aid, new hire training for policy and procedures.
The panel said they have an optimistic opening date of sometime next summer, but Duffey said he thinks this might be a long shot with current supply issues.