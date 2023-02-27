DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School art students were presented with a certificate recently for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 Paint the Plow competition for placing third out of 11 schools that participated.
Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach program aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity. Each year a theme is chosen for students to create a design around.
DuBois Art Teacher Cheyenne Kanouff said the design was primarily the work of her two-dimensional design II class, with a few students from the two-dimensional design I class.
“This is my fourth year at DAHS, and the first time we have painted a plow. However, other art teachers at DAHS have participated in the program in previous years,” Kanouff said.
PennDOT gave the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice” to draw attention to the need for motorists to give their full attention to driving, and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.
“The students all came up with a design based on PennDOTs theme ‘Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.’ Then my level II class critiqued all of the ideas and combined several to come up with this overall design,” Kanouff said.
She said the students worked hard together to finalize the design, with each contributing their own talents to the final design. The plow blades will be used to maintain area roads for the duration of the winter weather season.
“The students did extremely well translating their ideas from paper onto the plow. They split up the tasks and each contributed by working on parts they felt confident in. They worked in all types of weather, and really pushed through to make this project a success,” Kanouff said.
Voting was opened to the public after a two-year hiatus, and done through an online survey on the PennDOT website.
“We are very proud of our art students at DAHS,” Kanouff said.