DuBOIS –The DuBois City Council approved a resolution Thursday to act in the capacity of applicant for a grant related to consolidating with Sandy Township.
Voters in both municipalities separately approved consolidating into a Third Class City. The process will take several years. Sandy Township’s supervisors approved a resolution at their last meeting to authorize the city to apply to the Department of Community and Economic Development for a grant-in-aid to help pay for the Strategic Management Planning Program.
Happy Birthday
A request from DuBois Area Historical Society to designate Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, as DuBois Sesquicentennial Day was approved.
The event will mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of the city.
Bid advertisement
The council authorized advertisement for bids for two water line projects:
- Replacing a 4-inch line on West Washington Avenue from Main Street to the railroad tracks
- Hoover Avenue area to loop lines in order to improve service throughout that area.
In lieu of taxes
The city acknowledged payment in lieu of taxes from the Housing Authority of DuBois in the amount of $3,286.73. The annual payment is part of $20,107.84 in payments to Clearfield County, the DuBois Area School District and city.
Monday meetingThe proposed 2022 city budget and tax levy will be introduced at Monday’s regular council meeting, which convenes at 7 p.m. in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.