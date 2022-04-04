DuBOIS –The DuBois City Council made short work of a short agenda during its work session Thursday.
- Matt Johnson, the city’s new IT specialist, was introduced to the council, which welcomed him.
- Members signed a proclamation in recognition of National Osteopathic Medicine Week April 18-24.
- West Long Avenue from Brady Street to High Street will be closed Saturday, May 7, for Downtown DuBois Inc.’s Springfest.
- The Pine Creek K9 Search Unit will conduct training throughout the city between April 7 and 10. The training takes place annually.
Prior to adjourning to a closed meeting to discuss a personnel matter, the council wished Mayor Ed Walsh a happy birthday on Saturday.
The regular council meeting will be held on Monday, immediately following the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.