DuBOIS — The first reading of an ordinance to allow the city to assume up to $86,117,897 in debt was passed unanimously Monday by the DuBois City Council.
The debt would be used to construct a new sewage treatment plant, a new access road and other ancillary items.
The bond issue will be handled by S&T Bank.
Mayor Ed Walsh asked city Engineer Chris Nasuti if he thinks the Department of Environmental Protection would give the city an extension on the plant project, saying he understands that Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh has contacts at the DEP who may be able to assist.
Nasuti said the city has been told there will be no extensions but if Arbaugh has avenues to explore, he’s welcome to do so.
The council instructed city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to ask Arbaugh about the prospect when he talks to him Tuesday.
Consultant update
The consultants helping the city and township navigate through the waters of municipal consolidation delivered a number of reports that were distributed to council members. Suplizio asked them to review them since some decisions will have to be made when the 10-member consolidation board of elected officials meets Aug. 15.
Paving project
Nasuti asked for and was given two weeks for further review of the bids received for the city’s paving project. He will have a recommendation for the council when it meets Aug. 15.
On another topic, work on Maple Avenue is moving forward, he said. Curbs and stone drainage have been installed. Paving between Fourth and 10th streets should be completed by the end of August and from there to 13th Street by the end of September.
Reservoir down
Public Works Superintendent Scott Farrell said the water level at the reservoir is about 8 inches below the spillway which, despite the dry weather of late, is not too bad for this time of year.
No issues
Police Chief Blaine Clark said he’s received “great reviews” on the city’s hosting of the state Senior Little League tournament. He congratulated all those involved throughout the community for their work and said police had “zero issues” with the event.
CDBG time
Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell asked the council to set public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant program for 5:45 p.m. Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. The council agreed.
Flood control work
The “much-needed” work on Sandy Lick Creek in the area near DuBois Street is underway, Suplizio said.
Meetings
The council’s next work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.