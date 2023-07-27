DuBOIS — Members of DuBois City Council approved endorsing a request to rename the Sandy Bridge, which connects Sandy Township to the City of DuBois by way of South Brady Street, in honor of Trooper First Class Brad Wilson.
“The purpose of this agenda item is to seek support to rename the Sandy Bridge in honor of Air Force veteran and state police officer Trooper First Class Brad Wilson,” Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti said. “Trooper Wilson was wounded in the line of duty in 2013, leaving him a quadriplegic. The request was submitted on behalf of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Pennsylvania State Police.”
Sandy Township Supervisors voted in support of this effort last week, with the Clearfield County Commissioners also voting to endorse the renaming request Tuesday.
The process still has to go through legislation before a bridge renaming can take place.
Pursuing more parking
Council approved applying for a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that would be used to create more parking in the lot across the street from the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The lot, home to the former S&T Bank drive-thru, currently has about 45 parking spots available. Nasuti explained with building demolition and reconfiguration, the lot could have upward of 70 spots available to support businesses downtown.
Coke Hill water line project
Council approved advertising for bids for the first phase of a water line project on Coke Hill.
“We’ve been looking at doing the water lines following the sewer line project. We do have enough funding on hand to do a portion of that, we’ll call phase one,” Nasuti said.
Work sessions
Councilman Pat Reasinger made a motion to eliminate work sessions from the council schedule. He said the work sessions simply set an agenda for the regular meetings, something that can be accomplished via email.
“I guess I just don’t see the purpose of them,” Reasinger said. “And they cost money...we have four or five city employees at them, their time could be much better spent doing their job.”
Reasinger made a motion to discontinue work sessions. The motion died for lack of a second.
Comcast agreement
Council approved an agreement with Comcast Cable franchise.
Solicitor Toni Cherry explained the agreement does not have an exclusivity clause, which was a primary concern.
“The concerns I had have been addressed, and I have no objections to council entering into this agreement,” Cherry said.