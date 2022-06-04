DuBOIS –The DuBois City Council gave its blessing and support to the 30th anniversary Community Days celebration in City Park June 10-11.
A request for support, help from city workers and financial support was passed unanimously by Mayor Ed Walsh, Councilwomen Diane Bernardo and Shannon Gabriel and Councilman Shane Dietz. Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was absent.
Community Days begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and concludes on Saturday with a parade down Liberty Boulevard and a fireworks finale.
In other items:
- The council learned of plans to construct a small flower garden to the American Legion Memorial in the park.
- A request to put a 10-by-10-foot memorial garden in the park in memory of the late Marcie Brubaker was approved. The Girl Scouts will maintain it.
- The council directed Solicitor Toni Cherry to review and draft a resolution in conjunction with the Clearfield County Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Plan. This action is taken annually.
- Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead reminded residents to mow their lawns. He has filed citations for not doing so and said he is prepared to file more as necessary.
- The annual Music Fest at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings in City Park will begin on June 16.
- The annual Farmers Market will be held from 8-11 a.m. each Saturday from June 25 through Oct. 8 in the Pershing Avenue parking lot. The event is hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc.
- City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said that as per the refuse contract with Waste Management, commercial rates will increase by 10 percent in July. Residential and senior citizen rates will increase in 2023.
- The council will take action on a Planning Commission recommendation concerning a conditional use request for a home occupation at 215 E. Sheridan Ave.
Monday’s council meeting will begin immediately after the 10-member city and Sandy Township elected officials committee meets to take action on consolidation-related matters. The 10-member meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.