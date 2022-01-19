DuBOIS –In the wake of the first major snow storm of 2022, the DuBois City Council complimented the preparation and execution of the response plan that kept streets open and traffic flowing.
At Monday’s council meeting, members noted no significant issues with the storm. Police Chief Blaine Clark said no traffic accidents were reported in the city.
Schools that weren’t already closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day closed due to the storm and government offices, banks and other businesses were also closed by the snow and/or the holiday.
Residents and businesses are reminded that they must clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a storm ends.
Sworn in
Lisa LaBrasca Becker was sworn in for a four-year term after being re-elected as treasurer in November. Mayor Ed Walsh administered the oath.
Becker said she is “honored to serve” and is looking forward to the next four years.
Bids solicited
The council approved advertising for bids for the DuBois Avenue Park project at the “top” of Liberty Boulevard.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
It will be determined then whether the 10-member consolidation committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, with the regular council meeting immediately afterward or if the council will meet at 6 p.m. if there is no consolidation committee meeting.