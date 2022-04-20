DuBOIS — DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh said there is nothing new to report with respect to search warrants being served at the city building and other locations two weeks ago.
Walsh said in response to a question at Monday’s city council meeting, “We’ve been notified of nothing. You know as much as I do.”
Walsh previously confirmed a search warrant was served at the city building on April 6 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. The warrant was a blanket search warrant, with no specific details of what investigators were looking for, according to Walsh.
Multiple sources have also confirmed investigators searched the home of city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“The city is being 100 percent transparent and cooperative,” Walsh said previously.
When contacted numerous times by The Courier Express, the AG’s office has only replied, “We have no comment.”
No charges have been filed.
Surprise snow
Snow fell outside the council meeting but police Chief Blaine Clark said the city’s road crews “did a fantastic job” and there had been no reports of traffic accidents in the city.
Facade program
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo noted that Steve Way is the volunteer administrator of a facade program on behalf of the Downtown DuBois group.
In collaboration with Dr. Jeff Rice, the program will target “a stable block with businesses in every building” along North Brady Street.
Chemical bids
The council accepted the recommendation of city Engineer Chris Nasuti and awarded bids for various chemicals to the low bidders, which include Univar USA, SAL Chemical, Coyne Chemical and Kinzua Env.
Subdivision approved
A minor subdivision/lot consolidation was approved for the Erickson and Arbogast properties at 404 E. Sheridan Ave. and 425 Randall Court.
The city Planning Commission approved the plans and recommended their approval.
Runyon appointed
Jessica Runyon was appointed to a five-year term on the city’s Redevelopment Authority. She replaces Fentley Shenkle, who left the authority after serving for 26 years.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Councilman Shane Dietz was excused from Monday’s meeting.