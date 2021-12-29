DuBOIS — Without objection, the 2022 budget and property tax levy for the City of DuBois were approved by the DuBois City Council at its final meeting of 2021 Monday.
Although the budget is estimated to be $700,000 greater than in 2021, there will not be an increase in property taxes.
Mayor Ed Walsh and Councilmen Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz voted for the budget and tax ordinances. Councilwomen Shanon Gabriel and Diane Bernardo were excused from the meeting.
A second public hearing was held prior to the regular meeting. No residents attended.
TaxesThe real estate levy of 23.5 mills –20 for general fund and 3.5 for culture and recreation –means the owner of a property valued at $50,000 will pay about $294 in real estate taxes to the city.
Property owners also pay property and other taxes to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
RevenueRevenues are expected to total $20,081,213, including $1.3 million in property taxes and $1.1 in local income taxes.
The major source of revenue comes from combined payments of $9.4 million from the water and sewer funds in the form of lease and management payments.
Other major sources of revenue include trash collection accounts for $1.5 million, grants will add another $1 million and transfers from investments are expected to total $3.6 million.
SpendingSpending is projected to total $14.6 million.
General government costs will total $1.8 million.
Public safety will cost $3.9 million, including $2.4 million for police, $1 million in pension costs, $246,000 for fire protection and $184,200 for code enforcement.
Public works will cost $5.6 million.
Highways, streets and roads will account for $970,906.
Refuse and recycling will cost $1.3 million.
Sanitary sewer and water line maintenance will consume $1.1 million and water and sewage treatment will cost $2 million.
The city will spend $670,000 for culture and recreation, which includes the library, parks and pool administration and maintenance.
Debt service is anticipated to total $1.4 million.
The capital projects budget is listed at $5.4 million, with the major item –Maple Avenue sidewalks –penciled in at $3 million.
Police activityPolice Chief Blaine Clark presented a summary of the department’s activities in 2021. They included 11,612 calls for service, 134 major crimes (rape, aggravated assault, etc.), 143 criminal complaints and 71 non-criminal complaints.
Officers issued 295 traffic citations, 820 traffic warnings and 1,106 parking tickets.
The drug takeback program collected 432 pounds of medications, not including syringes and other accessories.
Paying billsThe council approved the registry of invoices for current bills and extended that authority for bills paid through Jan. 17.
ReorganizationThe council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan 3, in the city building.
That meeting will include setting the schedule for meetings in 2022. Those meetings will include combined DuBois-Sandy Township elected officials’ meetings to deal with consolidation-related issues. Those sessions will be in addition to separate municipal meetings to transact all other business.
There will also be a nine-member consolidation committee of non-elected officials selected to compose the organizational structure of the new municipality. That process is expected to take several years.
There will be a joint consolidation meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The council’s next work session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The next regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.