DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council unanimously passed a no-tax increase budget for 2023 Monday. Revenues are expected to total nearly $17.6 million while spending is pegged at $15.8 million.
Real estate taxes will remain at 23.5 mills –20 for the general fund and 3.5 for culture and recreation. That means someone who owns a property with a market value of $50,000 will pay about $295 in real estate taxes to the city, in addition to the taxes they pay to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
The second of two public hearings on the budget and tax levies was held before the regular council meeting. No residents attended and no comments were offered.
Debt ordinance
The council heard the first reading of a debt ordinance authorizing the city to issue a bond to raise up to $83,883,897 to pay for construction of a new sewage treatment plan as well as to satisfy other outstanding obligations.
Condolences
A resolution of condolence was passed in memory of the late Helen M. Shaffer, who served as deputy city treasurer from 1957-90. She died Sunday.
Lots of leaves
It was noted that 8.4 tons of leaves were collected in the city during the annual fall leaf collection.
Next meeting
The council has rescheduled its next work session for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The annual reorganization meeting is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, prior to the first regular meeting of the year at 6 p.m.
Holiday closingsThe city building and garage will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.