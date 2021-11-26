DuBOIS – The City of DuBois plans to spend more in 2022 than it did this year but it won’t cost residents anymore in taxes.
The city council passed the first reading of the proposed no-tax-increase budget and supporting tax levies at its regular meeting Monday.
RevenueRevenues are expected to total $20,081,213 next year, including $1.3 million in property taxes and $1.1 million in local income taxes. The major source of revenue comes from combined payments of $9.4 million from the water and sewer funds in the form of lease and management payments. Other major sources of revenue include trash collection for $1.5 million, grants will add another $1 million and transfers from investments are expected to total $3.6 million.
SpendingSpending is projected to total $14.6 million, which is about $700,000 more than in 2021.
General government costs will total $1.8 million. Public safety will cost $3.9 million, including $2.4 million for police, $1 million in pension costs, $246,000 for fire protection and $184,200 for code enforcement.
Public works will cost $5.6 million. Highways, streets and roads will account for $970,906. Refuse and recycling will cost $1.3 million. Sanitary sewer and water line maintenance will consume $1.1 million and water and sewage treatment will cost $2 million.
The city will spend $670,000 for culture and recreation, which includes the library, parks and pool administration and maintenance.
Debt service is anticipated to total $1.4 million.
The capital projects budget is listed at $5.4 million, with the major item –Maple Avenue sidewalks –penciled in at $3 million.
TaxesThe real estate levy of 23.5 mills –20 for general fund and 3.5 for culture and recreation –means the owner of a property valued at $50,000 will pay about $294 in real estate taxes to the city. Property owners also pay property and other taxes to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
The budget and tax levy ordinances were passed unanimously.
Budget hearing
A public hearing will be held on the spending plan at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Final adoption is anticipated at the council’s Dec. 27 meeting.